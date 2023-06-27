News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Travellers set up illegal camp in Chesterfield – with council set to serve eviction notice

An illegal traveller camp has sprung up on a playing field in Chesterfield – and the council has reassured residents that it is working to move the group on.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST

Chesterfield residents reported that a group of travellers had established an illegal camp on the Langer Lane playing fields over the weekend.

This comes after another camp was set up at Clubby Field off Storforth Lane in Hasland earlier this month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chesterfield Borough Council said it would issue an eviction notice – and was trying to establish if they were the same group that were moved on from Hasland.

The camp was set up at the weekend on land off Langer Lane.The camp was set up at the weekend on land off Langer Lane.
The camp was set up at the weekend on land off Langer Lane.
Most Popular

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We are aware that a group of travellers are currently on the Langer Lane playing fields, and we are currently trying to establish if this is the same group that were recently moved on from Clubby Field, off Storforth Lane.

READ THIS: Son threatened to smash up and burn down his mum's Derbyshire bungalow

“Our team will be serving the travellers with a legal eviction notice and we are prepared to take further action as required.”