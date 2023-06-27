Chesterfield residents reported that a group of travellers had established an illegal camp on the Langer Lane playing fields over the weekend.

This comes after another camp was set up at Clubby Field off Storforth Lane in Hasland earlier this month.

Chesterfield Borough Council said it would issue an eviction notice – and was trying to establish if they were the same group that were moved on from Hasland.

The camp was set up at the weekend on land off Langer Lane.

Councillor Jean Innes, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “We are aware that a group of travellers are currently on the Langer Lane playing fields, and we are currently trying to establish if this is the same group that were recently moved on from Clubby Field, off Storforth Lane.