Son threatened to smash up and burn down his mum's Derbyshire bungalow

Jamie Edson’s long-suffering mum was on the phone to police when he was heard calling her a “stupid f****** cow” while standing over with clenched fists.

The outburst came as officers called to check on his adherence to bail conditions on February 2 last year after he was caught with two cannabis plants.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how Edson, 28, also yelled “stop telling them things are not alright” and threatened “smash up” his mother and burn down her bungalow.

Edson was handed a two-year community order

After his arrest Edson turned up at his victim’s South Normanton address after calling her “20 to 30 times” despite being bailed with conditions not to contact her.

During one rant he called her “f****** useless” and said that she was “better off dead”.

In a victim impact statement read out to the court his mother said Edson’s behaviour was affecting her “physically and mentally” and she wanted no more contact with him.

She added: “This has been going on for 12 years and it’s getting worse.”

The court heard the incident put Edson in breach of an eight-month jail term suspended for two years for a previous offence. Recorder Sunil Khanna told Edson: “Your mother felt in immediate fear of violence from you.

"I have read the statement from your mother and she is frightened to death of you - she says she felt suicidal at times. That’s the impact of your actions on your mother.

"Despite everything she is still sending you money in custody. You have been in custody since February 2, 2023, but you are now substance-free and you are using your time wisely.

"I must confess, I’ve had real problems deciding the most appropriate sentence – I should just send you straight to prison. But that will not deal with your underlying issues – psychiatrists believe you need focused interventions.”

Edson, of Compton, Ashbourne, admitted assault, producing a class B drug and stalking.