Jack Downs, 23, claimed after his arrest he had used the car for several days when a friend loaned it to him – thinking he was insured to drive it.

Derby Crown Court heard the £15,000 vehicle had been stolen from Shirebrook's Clements Quality Cars two days before it was found.

Prosecutor Lucki Thandi told the court how on November 26, 2021, the keys to the Mercedes were stolen during a burglary at the repair shop.

She said: “The vehicle remained on the premises and as a result a wheel clamp was placed on the car. On November 28 the owner of the dealership found the Mercedes had gone and it was reported stolen – it was found on November 30 in Creswell.

“The driver’s side tilt handle had fingerprints matching this defendant and a McDonald’s receipt dated November 29 returned a fingerprint match with this defendant."

The court heard another individual had since been charged with the burglary.

Downs, already in custody for failing to attend his magistrates court hearing when he was convicted in his absence, had four previous convictions.

Recorder Sunil Khanna said Downs previously indicated he was unwilling to engage with court orders. However he added: “You now realise you need support and help with your problem solving."