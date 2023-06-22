News you can trust since 1855
Travellers hid six tents snatched from Chesterfield Go Outdoors behind baby

A pair of thieves hid six tents they swiped from a Chesterfield Go Outdoors store behind a baby in its pushchair while they were minding the child for a family member.
By Ben McVay
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

Travellers Michael McDonagh and Chantelle Nevin then fled the Spire Walk Business Park shop, setting off alarms as they exited.

Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard as staff pursued the pair to a bus stop near Queen’s Park McDonagh made threats that friends of his were “on their way”.

The court heard both defendants were members of the traveller community who were visiting family in Chesterfield at the time.

Michael McDonagh and Chantelle Nevin both had previous convictions for shopliftingMichael McDonagh and Chantelle Nevin both had previous convictions for shoplifting
Prosecutor Rosanna McDaid said both defendants had previous shoplifting convictions.

She added that McDonagh had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour on the basis that a staff member had provoked him by shouting “I was a p**** and this is what they did”.

McDonagh and Nevin’s solicitor said: “Both parties are travellers and have given addresses in Peterborough – at this particular time they were visiting family.

"They were looking after a family member’s child and made a spur of the moment decision – they gave the items back.”

The court heard that the tents were worth £1,755.

McDonagh, of Watergall, Bretton, Peterborough, and Nevin, also of Peterborough, admitted shop theft.

Adjourning their case for a probation report, District Judge Steven Flint told them: “I take the view that you have stolen before but the value of the items seems to be going up.

"This is serious enough for a community penalty.”