Judge tells drunk Chesterfield man who punched police officer “you were in a right state”

James Cran, 38, had no memory of what had happened leading up to the assault because he was “so drunk”, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard.

Prosecutor Rosanna McDaid described how police were called out to Newbold on April 22 after reports that a man was injured in the street.

As sloshed Cran resisted help from them there was a struggle during which he “brought back his right arm” and ultimately he struck an officer to the chest.

During a police interview Cran said the punch was unintentional.

Cran’s solicitor said his client was “very apologetic” to police in the aftermath of the skirmish, adding: “He was so drunk that he couldn’t remember anything.”

The court heard Cran, who had not been in trouble since 2011, was seeking help with Derbyshire Recovery Partnership.

"He is doing his best,” the solicitor added.

District Judge Steven Flint told Cran: “You were in a right state on this particular day – you simply cannot remember what happened before the police became involved.

"Any assault on a police officer is serious enough but you have not been on trouble for a long time and said ‘I’m guilty’ at the first opportunity.”

Cran, of Chiltern Court, Loundsley Green, admitted assaulting an emergency worker by beating.