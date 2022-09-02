Elderly man dies after Chesterfield crash that forced police to close busy town centre route
An elderly man has sadly passed away after a crash in Chesterfield town centre earlier this week.
Shortly before 10.00am on Tuesday, August 30, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a taxi on Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield. Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 70s, who had been driving the car, died at the scene of the collision. The man’s family have been made aware and he has been identified. Our thoughts are with them at this time.
“Officers are carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.”