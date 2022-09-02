Police appeal for witnesses after vandals target park in Derbyshire town – causing £7,000 worth of damage
Officers are urging witnesses to come forward after vandals struck at a Derbyshire park – causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Between Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15, vandals struck at the Lockton Avenue Recreation Ground in Heanor.
They destroyed several pieces of play equipment, allegedly using bolt cutters or a similar tool to cut down swings and a zip wire. Amber Valley Borough Council have estimated that the cost to either repair or replace each item will reach £7,000.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to help catch those responsible for the spate of vandalism – which has left local families without swings and other rides in the last few days of the summer holidays.
Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, Amber Valley Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The park will probably be closed for quite some time while we order replacements. It’s very sad for the youngsters who use this play area.
“£7000 is a lot of money – and taxpayers will have to pay for someone else’s inconsiderate behaviour."
“It’s a ridiculous thing to do. It’s just incomprehensible. It's vital that if anyone knows anything about this crime they let the police know."
Anyone with information about the damage is urged to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*473411:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.