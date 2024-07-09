Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An incident along the M1 has caused congestion this afternoon – impacting Derbyshire drivers heading towards East Midlands Airport.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an obstruction along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire, which is leading to disruption for motorists.

The incident has occurred between Junction 25, which connects the route to the A52 Brian Clough Way, and Junction 24, for drivers travelling towards East Midlands Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...