Drivers warned of traffic amid incident along M1 in Derbyshire – impacting motorists travelling towards East Midlands Airport
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an obstruction along the M1 southbound in Derbyshire, which is leading to disruption for motorists.
The incident has occurred between Junction 25, which connects the route to the A52 Brian Clough Way, and Junction 24, for drivers travelling towards East Midlands Airport.
One lane is currently closed following the incident, with motorists being warned to expect slow traffic along the route.
