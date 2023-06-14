News you can trust since 1855
Drivers warned of lane closures and delays after crash involving lorry and car on M1 in Derbyshire

A lorry and a car have collided on the M1 in Derbyshire – leading to disruption and lane closures along the route.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read

National Highways have confirmed that two lanes are currently closed on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire following a collision.

Inrix has reported that the accident involved a lorry and a car, and took place between J29 – which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield – and the Tibshelf Services.

The collision is causing delays on the M1 this afternoon.
The collision is causing delays on the M1 this afternoon.
Derbyshire Police are currently in attendance, and traffic is queuing for around three miles along the motorway.

