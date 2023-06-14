Drivers warned of lane closures and delays after crash involving lorry and car on M1 in Derbyshire

National Highways have confirmed that two lanes are currently closed on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire following a collision.

Inrix has reported that the accident involved a lorry and a car, and took place between J29 – which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield – and the Tibshelf Services.

The collision is causing delays on the M1 this afternoon.