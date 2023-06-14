Drivers warned of lane closures and delays after crash involving lorry and car on M1 in Derbyshire
A lorry and a car have collided on the M1 in Derbyshire – leading to disruption and lane closures along the route.
National Highways have confirmed that two lanes are currently closed on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire following a collision.
Inrix has reported that the accident involved a lorry and a car, and took place between J29 – which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield – and the Tibshelf Services.
Derbyshire Police are currently in attendance, and traffic is queuing for around three miles along the motorway.