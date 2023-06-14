News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit - incidents during the last fortnight

Here are photos showing some of the scenes Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last two weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

They include drink drivers, dangerously-secured large goods loads, super cars and serious crashes.

During one incident a motorist was unaware that flames – which turned into a major fire – were spreading from the underside of his car as he drove along in it.

Undefined: readMore
Incidents during the last fortnight

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Incidents during the last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales
Both occupants walked away with just scratches from the Danesmoor crash. Officers tweeted: "Young driver + too much speed = this."

2. Young driver, too fast

Both occupants walked away with just scratches from the Danesmoor crash. Officers tweeted: "Young driver + too much speed = this." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales
Police say the owner of the snazzy vehicle - travelling with a host of other super cars in Glossop - "seemed to think that they were exempt from a front number plate"

3. Flashy sports car with no front registration plate

Police say the owner of the snazzy vehicle - travelling with a host of other super cars in Glossop - "seemed to think that they were exempt from a front number plate" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales
This happened at junction 2 of the A50. Police say: "The only thing that wasn't crushed inside the car was the driver".

4. Driver twice over the drive drive limit

This happened at junction 2 of the A50. Police say: "The only thing that wasn't crushed inside the car was the driver". Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2