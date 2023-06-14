Here are photos showing some of the scenes Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last two weeks.
They include drink drivers, dangerously-secured large goods loads, super cars and serious crashes.
During one incident a motorist was unaware that flames – which turned into a major fire – were spreading from the underside of his car as he drove along in it.
Undefined: readMore
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Incidents during the last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Young driver, too fast
Both occupants walked away with just scratches from the Danesmoor crash. Officers tweeted: "Young driver + too much speed = this." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Flashy sports car with no front registration plate
Police say the owner of the snazzy vehicle - travelling with a host of other super cars in Glossop - "seemed to think that they were exempt from a front number plate" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Driver twice over the drive drive limit
This happened at junction 2 of the A50. Police say: "The only thing that wasn't crushed inside the car was the driver". Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit