Drivers warned of delays on M1 in Derbyshire after all traffic stopped due to tanker fire

A tanker has caught fire along the M1 in Derbyshire.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that all traffic is currently being stopped on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire – with a tanker fire along the route.

The incident has taken place between J29, which connects the M1 to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J28, which links the route to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.