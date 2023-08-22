Drivers warned of delays on M1 in Derbyshire after all traffic stopped due to tanker fire
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that all traffic is currently being stopped on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire – with a tanker fire along the route.
The incident has taken place between J29, which connects the M1 to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield, and J28, which links the route to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.
READ THIS: Driver of vehicle carrying van that got stuck under rail bridge in Derbyshire town hit with fine
Delays of 20 minutes are expected along the M1, and National Highways have confirmed that the fire service are at the scene of the incident.