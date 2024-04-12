Drivers warned of delays along M1 in Derbyshire after vehicle fire leads to lane closures and four miles of traffic
A vehicle fire along the M1 in Derbyshire is set to cause disruption for motorists this evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a vehicle fire on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire.
The blaze has occurred after J28, which connects the route to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield.
READ THIS: Mountain rescue team called to trace walker lost in fog at Peak District beauty spot popular with hikers
Drivers were warned of delays this evening, with two lanes currently closed and traffic is queueing for four miles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.