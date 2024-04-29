Drivers warned of delays after crash involving lorry along M1 in Derbyshire – with all traffic being held
A crash involving a lorry on the M1 is causing disruption for Derbyshire drivers.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has occurred along the M1 southbound this morning.
The incident took place between J29A at Markham Vale and J29, which connects the motorways to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.
All traffic is being held temporarily due to the accident, with drivers warned to expect delays in the area.
