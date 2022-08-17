News you can trust since 1855
Drivers urged to avoid busy A-road through Peak District after crash involving two lorries causes ‘significant disruption’

A crash on a major A-road through the Peak District is causing delays for drivers this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:53 am
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 9:54 am

Shortly after 9.00am this morning, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two HGVs on the A628 Woodhead Pass at Crowden, High Peak.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The drivers of the lorries suffered minor injuries, however, one of the vehicles requires recovery and there is significant disruption as a result of the incident.”

There are significant delays on the route due to the incident.

Drivers are now being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes to complete their journeys.

