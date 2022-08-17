Drivers urged to avoid busy A-road through Peak District after crash involving two lorries causes ‘significant disruption’
A crash on a major A-road through the Peak District is causing delays for drivers this morning.
Shortly after 9.00am this morning, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two HGVs on the A628 Woodhead Pass at Crowden, High Peak.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The drivers of the lorries suffered minor injuries, however, one of the vehicles requires recovery and there is significant disruption as a result of the incident.”
Drivers are now being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes to complete their journeys.