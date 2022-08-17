Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 9.00am this morning, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between two HGVs on the A628 Woodhead Pass at Crowden, High Peak.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The drivers of the lorries suffered minor injuries, however, one of the vehicles requires recovery and there is significant disruption as a result of the incident.”

There are significant delays on the route due to the incident.

