Drivers face disruption along M1 in Derbyshire after crash – with very slow traffic and lane closures in place
A collision on the M1 in Derbyshire has left drivers facing very slow traffic and lane closures this morning.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an accident along the M1 northbound.
The incident has occurred between J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J29, impacting drivers using the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.
The crash has closed two lanes and congestion is building in the area, with traffic currently moving very slowly.