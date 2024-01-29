Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an accident along the M1 northbound.

The incident has occurred between J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J29, impacting drivers using the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

