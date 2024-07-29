Drivers face delays along M1 in Derbyshire this afternoon amid lane closures and heavy traffic
An incident along the M1 in Derbyshire is causing significant disruption for motorists this afternoon.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that a broken down lorry is causing delays on the M1 southbound in Derbyshire.
Two lanes are currently closed due to the incident, which occurred between junctions 29 and 29a.
Drivers are being warned that they will face long delays this afternoon.
