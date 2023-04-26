Driver hospitalised after alleged hit-and-run crash sees emergency services descend on busy Chesterfield route

At 11.32am on Sunday, 23 April, firefighters from Chesterfield and Clay Cross – along with Derbyshire Police – were called to a road traffic collision involving a Hyundai Tucson and Land Rover Freelander on Boythorpe Road.

Fire crews worked alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service to release the driver of the Hyundai – who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The Land Rover is alleged to have not stopped at the scene of the collision and was located shortly after in Rufford Close.

The crash occurred on Sunday along Boythorpe Road.