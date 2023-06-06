Dog rescued after becoming stuck on face of 517 metre tall Peak District beauty spot

At around 7.30pm on Friday, June 2, the Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were called to attend an incident involving a dog that had become stuck on the face of Mam Tor.

In a Facebook post, an Edale MRT spokesperson said: “Kenny had run off from its owner the previous day and was spotted by a member of the public after a search by K9 Search and Rescue.

Kenny was eventually brought back down from Mam Tor safely. Credit: Buxton MRT