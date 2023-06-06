News you can trust since 1855
Dog rescued after becoming stuck on face of 517 metre tall Peak District beauty spot

A dog was brought to safety after becoming stuck at one of the tallest points in the Peak District.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:54 BST

At around 7.30pm on Friday, June 2, the Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were called to attend an incident involving a dog that had become stuck on the face of Mam Tor.

In a Facebook post, an Edale MRT spokesperson said: “Kenny had run off from its owner the previous day and was spotted by a member of the public after a search by K9 Search and Rescue.

Kenny was eventually brought back down from Mam Tor safely. Credit: Buxton MRT
Kenny was eventually brought back down from Mam Tor safely. Credit: Buxton MRT
“As team members began to descend on a rope system from above, the owner – accompanied by one of our Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England handlers – was able to entice Kenny down to safe ground below Mam Tor. A happy ending for all involved.

