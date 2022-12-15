News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Disruption for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire as three-car crash causes lane closures and congestion

Derbyshire drivers will face delays on the M1 this morning following a collision involving three vehicles.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported queuing traffic on the M1 southbound after a crash between three cars.

The incident occurred between J30 at Barlborough and J29A, which connects the motorway to Bolsover and Markham Vale.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire village after being caught three times over limit while travelling to work

Traffic is currently building along the route.
Most Popular

Two lanes are currently closed on the route, and Highways England hope that normal traffic conditions will begin to return at 11.15am.

DisruptionDerbyshireHighways England