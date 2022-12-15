Disruption for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire as three-car crash causes lane closures and congestion
Derbyshire drivers will face delays on the M1 this morning following a collision involving three vehicles.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported queuing traffic on the M1 southbound after a crash between three cars.
The incident occurred between J30 at Barlborough and J29A, which connects the motorway to Bolsover and Markham Vale.
Two lanes are currently closed on the route, and Highways England hope that normal traffic conditions will begin to return at 11.15am.