Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire village after being caught three times over limit while travelling to work

On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in South Normanton.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop for no documents is bang on the money for this one this morning.

“More shocking is the roadside breath test reading of 106 (the legal limit being 35) at 7.40am on his way to work.”

The motorist was taken into custody and their car was confiscated.