Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire village after being caught three times over limit while travelling to work
A Derbyshire motorist who was three times over the limit was arrested by officers as he drove to work.
On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in South Normanton.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop for no documents is bang on the money for this one this morning.
“More shocking is the roadside breath test reading of 106 (the legal limit being 35) at 7.40am on his way to work.”
READ THIS: Road safety fears put brakes on plans for motoring heaven in heart of Derbyshire’s countryside
The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers and their car was seized.