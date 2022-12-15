News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drunk driver arrested in Derbyshire village after being caught three times over limit while travelling to work

A Derbyshire motorist who was three times over the limit was arrested by officers as he drove to work.

By Tom Hardwick
7 hours ago - 1 min read

On Wednesday, December 14, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle in South Normanton.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Intelligence-led stop for no documents is bang on the money for this one this morning.

Hide Ad

“More shocking is the roadside breath test reading of 106 (the legal limit being 35) at 7.40am on his way to work.”

The motorist was taken into custody and their car was confiscated.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Road safety fears put brakes on plans for motoring heaven in heart of Derbyshire’s countryside

The driver was subsequently arrested by DRPU officers and their car was seized.