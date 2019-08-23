Derbyshire school delighted with GCSE results

Outwood Academy pupils have been congratulated for their successful performance in GCSE examinations

In a year when there has been so much change in GCSEs we are delighted to report successful performances at grades 5+ and 4+ in both English & maths. All subjects have shown strong performances in these new reformed GCSEs and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our students, staff, parents and families for their hard work and unwavering support this year.

Principal Steve Roberts said “This year was about continuing to work with and support students as they adapt to and reach the new benchmark standards set nationally in GCSEs.

"The resilience, focus and determination to be successful will stand our students in good stead in the future.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the parents/carers and families for their support throughout.

"One of the joys of working in this academy is seeing how hard staff and students worked collaboratively to achieve success.

"Congratulations to all our students and thank you to all the academy staff.

"We are incredibly proud of our students and wish them every success for their futures."

Dr Philip Smith, Executive Principal added: “Congratulations to all involved for a strong set of results at Newbold. Under the leadership of Mr Roberts, Newbold has continued to provide good outcomes for so many students. Everyone is proud of this result, and especially of the students, who have really shown what hard-work and dedication can achieve.”