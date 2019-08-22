Grade 9s across the board for top performing Chesterfield GCSE student

A Chesterfield GCSE student wowed her teachers by achieving all Grade 9s in eleven GCSEs.

Olivia Norman, who attends St Mary’s Catholic High School in Newbold, achieved the incredible equivalent of eleven A**.

Congratulations to Olivia!

Grade 9 is the highest mark a GCSE student can receive.

The studious teenager is the top performing pupil at St Mary’s and plans to go on to attend the school’s Sixth Form to study Geography, History, Latin and Spanish.

Her dream is to one day become a lawyer.

READ MORE: INSPIRING STORIES FROM GCSE STUDENTS AT CHESTERFIELD COLLEGE