Derbyshire residents warned after firefighters called to property where mirror had set window frame on fire
Firefighters have urged Derbyshire residents to take care after an incident where a mirror set a plastic window frame alight.
Fire crews from Alfreton were deployed to a property in Riddings on Monday, February 6, with smoke building after a mirror had reflected the sunlight onto a uPVC window frame, which caught alight.
Two firefighters entered using breathing apparatus after detecting carbon monoxide in the house.
An 11-month-old child was checked by doctors for smoke inhalation but was given a clean bill of health.
Residents were reminded to check their windowsills for glasses and mirrors – which could potentially lead to a similar incident.