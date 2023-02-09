News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire residents warned after firefighters called to property where mirror had set window frame on fire

Firefighters have urged Derbyshire residents to take care after an incident where a mirror set a plastic window frame alight.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Fire crews from Alfreton were deployed to a property in Riddings on Monday, February 6, with smoke building after a mirror had reflected the sunlight onto a uPVC window frame, which caught alight.

Two firefighters entered using breathing apparatus after detecting carbon monoxide in the house.

An 11-month-old child was checked by doctors for smoke inhalation but was given a clean bill of health.

Fortunately, the baby who was in the property did not suffer any adverse health effects. .
Residents were reminded to check their windowsills for glasses and mirrors – which could potentially lead to a similar incident.

