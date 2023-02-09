Derbyshire residents warned after firefighters called to property where mirror had set window frame on fire

Fire crews from Alfreton were deployed to a property in Riddings on Monday, February 6, with smoke building after a mirror had reflected the sunlight onto a uPVC window frame, which caught alight.

Two firefighters entered using breathing apparatus after detecting carbon monoxide in the house.

An 11-month-old child was checked by doctors for smoke inhalation but was given a clean bill of health.

Fortunately, the baby who was in the property did not suffer any adverse health effects. .