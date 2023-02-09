Police appeal for dashcam footage after man found with life-threatening injuries in Derbyshire street

A member of the public found the man unconscious on Heathfield Avenue at around 7.15pm on Sunday 5 February. He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with life-threatening injuries, where he remains. It is currently unclear how the man, who is in his 60s, came by his injuries.

He had been to watch the Nottingham Forest vs Leeds match on Sunday before catching a bus home to Ilkeston, leaving Nottingham at around 6.30pm. He is believed to have got off the bus near the Tesco in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, just after 7pm.

Police are appealing fo dashcam footage in a bid to pieece together what happened to the man

He was wearing a black jumper, blue and red body warmer, Nottingham Forest hat and t-shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Officers would now like to speak to anyone who has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident. Of particular interest is the area around Park Road and Heathfield Avenue between 7pm and 8pm on 5 February.

Detective Sergeant David Oldfield said: “Investigations into this incident are continuing as we work to piece together the injured man’s movements and discover how he came by these injuries.

“We understand that incidents such as this will cause concern to the community but I’d like to reassure residents that at this stage, we are treating this very much as an isolated incident. I’d also urge anyone who has any information about this incident, no matter how small, to please come forward and speak to police.”

Residents in the area will see an increased police presence in the coming days and anyone with information is urged to speak to officers.

Anyone who has any footage, or any information on the incident, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*75725: Facebook – send us a private message to the police Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website – police have several crime reporting tools on their website or use the online contact form or Phone – call on 101

