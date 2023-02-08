Public warned not to approach wanted criminal who may have travelled into Derbyshire
Officers are appealing for help to locate a wanted criminal who may be in Derbyshire – with members of the public urged not to approach him.
Ronan Liam Korby is wanted on recall to prison by Greater Manchester Police – and it is believed that he may have travelled into the Derbyshire area.
Members of the public were warned not to approach Korby, and anybody who sights him is urged to call 999 immediately.
If you have information as to his whereabouts, call Greater Manchester Police at 0161 856 8079 / 8042 or make a report to Crimestoppers.