Police appeal to trace missing Derbyshire woman amid concerns for her safety

Officers are urging members of public to help them locate a Derbyshire woman who has been missing for 11 days.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Natalie, 32, was last seen in the Sinfin area of Derby at around 8.30am on Sunday, January 29.

She is around 5ft 5in and of slim build – with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. It is thought Natalie may also have a cut to her face.

Any sightings should be reported to the police.
Officers are concerned for Natalie’s safety, and if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 273 of January 29:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form here.

Phone – call the force via 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

