Derbyshire residents urged to dispose of batteries carefully after £240,000 bin lorry caught fire

A North East Derbyshire District Council recycling collection truck was on its rounds in Unstone recently when it suddenly caught fire.
The refuse crew quickly sprung into action, putting out the fire and removing the cause – a laptop battery – from the truck.
Fortunately, no-one was injured and the £240,000 refuse vehicle was undamaged.
Councillor Charlotte Cupit, NEDDC’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Thank you to the refuse crew who safely dealt with this situation.
“We appreciate the efforts our residents go to when recycling, but would remind people not to place batteries of any kind inside of the burgundy recycling bin.
“It is really important that residents observe this request, to avoid dangerous incidents like this occurring. Unwanted batteries can be volatile – particularly whilst in our collection vehicles which crush the waste. They should therefore not be placed inside any bins, but bagged up and placed on the recycling waste bin lid for collection, or alternatively they may be taken to your local household recycling site.”