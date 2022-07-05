Derbyshire residents urged to dispose of batteries carefully after £240,000 bin lorry caught fire

A North East Derbyshire District Council recycling collection truck was on its rounds in Unstone recently when it suddenly caught fire.

The refuse crew quickly sprung into action, putting out the fire and removing the cause – a laptop battery – from the truck.

Fortunately, no-one was injured and the £240,000 refuse vehicle was undamaged.

Councillor Charlotte Cupit, NEDDC’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Thank you to the refuse crew who safely dealt with this situation.

“We appreciate the efforts our residents go to when recycling, but would remind people not to place batteries of any kind inside of the burgundy recycling bin.