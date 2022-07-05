Man accused of murdering 11-year-old boy in Derbyshire appears in court via prison link

Michael Harrison, 41, attended a hearing at Derby Crown Court in preparation for a trial via video link from HMP Nottingham.

Harrison, with grey hair and grey beard wearing a grey prison jumper answered “yes” to confirm his identity.

During the short hearing Judge Nirmal Shant QC said a reporting restriction banning identification of the young boy would remain in place for the time being.

Derby Crown Court

A plea and trial preparation hearing has been set for August 2.

Judge Shant told Harrison: “Mr Harrison, as far as you are concerned your next hearing is August 2 – in the meantime you are remanded in custody.”

Harrison, who has also been charged with engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, was arrested last week.

The arrest came after police were called out to reports that a boy had suffered injuries near Heanor’s Shipley Country Park on June 18.