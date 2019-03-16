Derbyshire police urge parents to park responsibly outside schools

Derbyshire police are urging parents and other drivers to park responsibly outside schools.

The reminder comes after people in the South Normanton and Pinxton areas raised concerns about inconsiderate parking.

It is causing difficulties for residents in getting access to driveways and also road safety issues caused by parking in zig-zag lines, on pavements or on bends

PCSO Louise Richards, of the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "In particular, we're aware of concerns about parking around The Green Infant School and Glebe Junior School, particularly at school start and drop off times, but it can be an issue which affects others in our area and further afield.

"A heavily parked up road outside a school makes it more difficult for youngsters to be seen as they cross the road, increasing the chances of them being hurt.

"A woman also told us that a parked car had forced her to walk on the road with her two-year-old child and that she was nearly hit by a passing car.

"Inconsiderate parking can also make access for other road users and people who live on that street more difficult."

PCSO Richards added: "We are carrying out patrols and providing a visible presence outside schools when we can to remind drivers - but I would urge people to please park safely, legally and with consideration to the local community the next time you're on the school run, even if it means having to walk a few minutes to the school.

"This will really help us to address these concerns but most importantly keep our roads safe for everyone."

