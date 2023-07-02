Derbyshire police appeal for dashcam footage after fatal crash incident

The collision, on the B6388 High Lane, involved a Vauxhall Mokka and a Volkswagen Tiguan and occurred at around 1.40pm on Saturday.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision as well as anyone who has any dashcam footage.

If you have any information which could help with their investigation, please contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 640 of 1 July:

