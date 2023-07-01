Road closed as Derbyshire police attend serious crash incident
Emergency services have been sent to a villageon the Derbyshire border this afternoon after a serious crash.
Derbyshire Police have been sent to the scene and closed the road on High Lane, Ridgeway, near Mosborough, close the border between Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.
A spokesman said: “The B6388 High Lane is currently closed from the junctions with Main Road and Fox Lane due to a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to find an alternative route.”