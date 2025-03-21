Footage shows a massive two-hectare fire on Derbyshire moorland, which firefighters tackled with water backpacks and beaters.

Dramatic footage shows a huge fire raging on Derbyshire moorland, with smoke billowing into the sky.

A two-hectare area of Tintwistle Low Moor caught fire on the evening of March 20.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 18:58 hours on Thursday 20 March, firefighters from Glossop and New Mills stations were called to an incident on Tintwistle Low Moor.

“On arrival, crews found a fire in the open covering two hectares of moorland. Supported by a rural Unimog vehicle, firefighters used water backpacks and beaters to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

“No injuries have been reported.

“Crew left the scene at 21:35 hours. They returned to the site this morning (Friday 21 March) at 08:00 hours to carry out a reinspection and check for any hot spots.”

There have also been reported wildfires in Scotland and Wales this week.