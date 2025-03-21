Dramatic moment huge Derbyshire fire rages through two hectares of moorland with smoke billowing into the sky

Footage shows a massive two-hectare fire on Derbyshire moorland, which firefighters tackled with water backpacks and beaters.

Dramatic footage shows a huge fire raging on Derbyshire moorland, with smoke billowing into the sky.

A two-hectare area of Tintwistle Low Moor caught fire on the evening of March 20.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 18:58 hours on Thursday 20 March, firefighters from Glossop and New Mills stations were called to an incident on Tintwistle Low Moor.

Huge Derbyshire fire rages through two hectares of moorland.Huge Derbyshire fire rages through two hectares of moorland.
Huge Derbyshire fire rages through two hectares of moorland. | Joshy Olly

“On arrival, crews found a fire in the open covering two hectares of moorland. Supported by a rural Unimog vehicle, firefighters used water backpacks and beaters to extinguish the fire and dampen down the area.

“No injuries have been reported.

“Crew left the scene at 21:35 hours. They returned to the site this morning (Friday 21 March) at 08:00 hours to carry out a reinspection and check for any hot spots.”

There have also been reported wildfires in Scotland and Wales this week.

