In a video, Jessie from Derbyshire talks about receiving her biopsy results, which confirmed she had a grade two astrocytoma.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Derbyshire woman who was told her hallucinations were anxiety-related was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Jessie Mae Lambert, 28, started getting hallucinations in October 2023, but her local doctor put them down to mental health and put her on anxiety medication. The hallucinations continued, but Jessie said she was dismissed again and told she needed to change her diet. At her worst she had seven hallucinations a day but it wasn't until her mum, Trish Lambert, 56, saw Jessie have a seizure that doctors acted and put her forward for an MRI and EEG scan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessie underwent a brain debulking surgery where 40 per cent of the tumour was removed - which they biopsied. The biopsy confirmed she had a grade two astrocytoma - a low-grade brain tumour - and epilepsy. She underwent radiotherapy to shrink the remaining mass. Now Jessie undergoes scans every three months, with the last scan showing the tumour had shrunk.

Jessie, a nail technician from Derby, said: "I was having weird episodes. I just had the feeling of fear, and I was hallucinating. I went to the doctors, and they thought it was mental health, so they put me on anxiety medication. The hallucinations continued. It got to the point where I was having up to seven of them a day."

After having a seizure in front of her mum, Trish, at a work Christmas party on December 21 2023, Jessie was sent for an MRI and EEG. The results came back showing a mass on the brain, but doctors at Royal Derby Hospital didn't know what it was. She was then transferred to Queen's Medical Centre, Nottingham, for brain debulking surgery where they removed 40 per cent of the tumour. They couldn't remove any more as the tumour was near Jessie's main nerve, and they were worried she could have a stroke if they removed too much.

Jessie said: "They took 40 per cent of the tumour out, and sent that off for a biopsy to determine what the mass on my brain was. All I remember was waiting for those results. I saw a woman on TikTok who had the same seizures as me, who was then diagnosed with a brain tumour. I sent it to my mum and she said not to think the worst."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessie Mae Lambert, 28. | Jessie Mae Lambert / SWNS

Jessie is diagnosed with a grade two astrocytoma

In April 2024, Jessie was diagnosed with a grade two astrocytoma and epilepsy.

She said: "It took me so long to be diagnosed; it was horrendous to see my family like that. I remember crying for three days straight."

Once Jessie fully healed from the surgery, she underwent six weeks of radiotherapy.

Jessie said: "It was mentally draining more than anything. Having the mask fitted, being strapped in was very depressing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Jessie will undergo MRI scans every three months, with her last scan showing the tumour is shrinking.

Since her diagnosis, Jessie said the treatment and operation have impacted her memory and attention.

She said: "My memory, attention and grammar have been massively impacted for me. It has led me to struggle with my old job and get further employment. I am training to be a nail technician."

Jessie said she felt like she had "wasted years" after her diagnosis and is urging anyone with a tumour diagnosis to still make the most of their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I feel like I have had wasted years because it took up a lot of my energy, and I was obviously distraught at the news.

"My advice to people is try make the most of your life, have your time to cry and heal but don't let the diagnosis take over your life."