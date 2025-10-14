A council manager has highlighted the significant effects on the environment which would result from a developer’s plan to build 1,000 new houses, a school and a mixed local centre in a north Derbyshire village.

Hallam Land, a subsidiary of the property company Henry Boot, has earmarked a 61-acre site east of Manor Road, Brimington for the development. Prior to submitting an application for planning consent, an agent for Hallam Land requested an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening opinion from Chesterfield Borough Council.

In a letter of response, the council’s development and conservation manager Helen Frith writes: “The Local Planning Authority considers that: the potential cumulative impacts of housing growth in the wider area, the substantial urbanisation of the area, the wider traffic impacts and air quality in the local area will overall result in significant environmental impacts. The development is therefore likely to have significant effects on the environment when assessed against the criteria detailed in Schedule 3 of The Town and Country Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017, which is considered sufficient to trigger a requirement for an Environmental Statement as part of any planning application submission.”

Ms Frith states in a report to the council: “This is a large-scale development that will impact on the character of the local area in a significant way, much of those impacts will largely be localised for example in terms of the urbanisation of the area and landscape and visual impacts as well as air quality. However, there may be impacts that extend into a wider area, in particular in terms of traffic and transport.”

Site east of Manor Road, Brimington, where 1,000 new homes, a school and a mixed local centre are proposed.

There is an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) in Brimington which would be impacted by the proposal. Ms Frith writes: “Whilst the trend for air quality is improving, the extent of development proposed and the impacts in terms of traffic congestion in the area and therefore air quality is of concern which will need to be mitigated.”

The loss of agricultural fields and associated biodiversity impacts arising from the proposed development are referred to in the report. Comments made about springs throughout the site are noted and the officer says these will need to be considered under any planning submission in regard to the drainage of the site and water run off.

In conclusion, Ms Frith states: “There are likely to be visual, ecological and heritage impacts resulting from the development, however much of this harm would be localised and can be mitigated through the remit of any planning application.”

An Environment Statement requires an applicant to set out proposed mitigation measures to reduce any adverse impacts of a planned development project, such as pollution or ecological effects. The statement typically includes details of the site and design of the properties and reasons for choosing the proposed development.