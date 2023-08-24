Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of two children in difficulty in water close to Darley Abbey Cricket Club, Derby, at 3.41pm yesterday.

Crews in attendance were from Kingsway, Buxton, Ascot Drive, Nottingham Road and Nottinghamshire's Highfields stations. Both children, aged 10 and 14, were rescued prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group manager Darren Pick said: “This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of open water and the importance of knowing what to do in the event of an emergency.

Two children were rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming in open water in Derbyshire. .

“Open water make look enticing but it is extremely dangerous. If you see someone in difficulty, do not be tempted to enter the water yourself to rescue them. Call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issued the following safety advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter how warm it is, resist the urge to swim or jump into open water such as quarries, lakes, reservoirs, and rivers.

Cold water shock can cause muscle cramps and breathing difficulties and quickly lead to drowning.

Hidden debris and rocks underneath the water can cause you to get trapped.

Float to live – if you do find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you can’t swim to safety, float on your back with your arms and legs out like a star and shout for help.

Never enter the water to help someone else in difficulty. Call 999 immediately.