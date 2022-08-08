Derbyshire fire crews spend days fighting industrial blaze that spewed black smoke clouds seen across the county

At 10.23am on Friday, August 5, a fire was started at an industrial site in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire. At its height, thousands of tyres were alight and a large plume of black smoke could be seen across Derbyshire.

On Saturday, August 6, crews from Staveley and Shirebrook were deployed to assist their Nottinghamshire counterparts. On Sunday, August 7, firefighters from Bolsover attended as efforts to bring the major blaze under control continued.

Today, significant progress was made, with a fire break holding successfully and stopping the flames from spreading to nearby businesses and properties. Five fire engines still remain on the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire’s firefighters were drafted to help tackle the blaze.