Derbyshire fire crews spend days fighting industrial blaze that spewed black smoke clouds seen across the county

At 10.23am on Friday, August 5, a fire was started at an industrial site in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire. At its height, thousands of tyres were alight and a large plume of black smoke could be seen across Derbyshire.
On Saturday, August 6, crews from Staveley and Shirebrook were deployed to assist their Nottinghamshire counterparts. On Sunday, August 7, firefighters from Bolsover attended as efforts to bring the major blaze under control continued.
Today, significant progress was made, with a fire break holding successfully and stopping the flames from spreading to nearby businesses and properties. Five fire engines still remain on the scene.
Nottinghamshire Police also announced on Saturday, August 6 that they now suspect the fire was started deliberately, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are underway.