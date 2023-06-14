Derbyshire fire crew tackles blaze after car bursts into flames
Firefighters were deployed to a Derbyshire village after a vehicle burst into flames.
On Saturday, June 10, a crew from Ripley Fire Station was deployed to Lower Kilburn after reports of a vehicle fire.
A spokesperson said: “Car was well alight on arrival. Two breathing apparatus with hose reel jets used to extinguish the fire. Prima foam used to extinguish the running fuel fire.”
The blaze was eventually extinguished by firefighters at the scene – who did not report that anyone was injured during the fire.