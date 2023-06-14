News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire fire crew tackles blaze after car bursts into flames

Firefighters were deployed to a Derbyshire village after a vehicle burst into flames.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday, June 10, a crew from Ripley Fire Station was deployed to Lower Kilburn after reports of a vehicle fire.

A spokesperson said: “Car was well alight on arrival. Two breathing apparatus with hose reel jets used to extinguish the fire. Prima foam used to extinguish the running fuel fire.”

A fire crew from Ripley attended the incident.
The blaze was eventually extinguished by firefighters at the scene – who did not report that anyone was injured during the fire.

