Derbyshire drivers warned as fire near busy A-road leads to slow traffic along route
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists in Derbyshire are being warned of congestion along a busy A-road this afternoon due to a fire.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an incident along the A6007 at Loscoe, outside Heanor.
A fire at a building is causing smoke to blow across the route near its junction with Taylor Lane.
Drivers are warned that traffic is moving slowly in both directions along the A6007 as a result of the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.