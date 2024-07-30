Derbyshire drivers warned as fire near busy A-road leads to slow traffic along route

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in Derbyshire are being warned of congestion along a busy A-road this afternoon due to a fire.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an incident along the A6007 at Loscoe, outside Heanor.

A fire at a building is causing smoke to blow across the route near its junction with Taylor Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...