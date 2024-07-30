Derbyshire drivers warned as fire near busy A-road leads to slow traffic along route

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Jul 2024, 12:58 BST
Motorists in Derbyshire are being warned of congestion along a busy A-road this afternoon due to a fire.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported an incident along the A6007 at Loscoe, outside Heanor.

A fire at a building is causing smoke to blow across the route near its junction with Taylor Lane.

Drivers are warned that traffic is moving slowly in both directions along the A6007 as a result of the incident.

