News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire drivers set for long delays after M1 crash closes three lanes

An accident on the M1 in Derbyshire is causing serious disruption for drivers travelling through the county this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision on the M1 northbound at J29 – which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Three lanes are currently closed and drivers are faced with long delays, with congestion building back towards the Tibshelf services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Banking returns to Derbyshire town after six years – as new hub to welcome customers from various banks

Delays are expected to continue this afternoon. Credit: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk
Most Popular

National Highways said that normal conditions are expected to return on the route by 12.45pm.

DerbyshireA617MansfieldChesterfieldTibshelf