Derbyshire drivers set for long delays after M1 crash closes three lanes

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision on the M1 northbound at J29 – which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.

Three lanes are currently closed and drivers are faced with long delays, with congestion building back towards the Tibshelf services.

Delays are expected to continue this afternoon. Credit: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk