Derbyshire drivers set for long delays after M1 crash closes three lanes
An accident on the M1 in Derbyshire is causing serious disruption for drivers travelling through the county this morning.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported a collision on the M1 northbound at J29 – which connects the motorway to the A617 between Chesterfield and Mansfield.
Three lanes are currently closed and drivers are faced with long delays, with congestion building back towards the Tibshelf services.
READ THIS: Banking returns to Derbyshire town after six years – as new hub to welcome customers from various banks
National Highways said that normal conditions are expected to return on the route by 12.45pm.