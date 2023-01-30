Banking returns to Derbyshire town after six years – as new hub to welcome customers from various banks
North East Derbyshire is celebrating with the announcement that banking will be returning to one of its high streets.
Link, the UK’s largest cash machine network, has announced that Clay Cross will join just a handful of locations across the entire United Kingdom that have been selected for a new banking hub. Banking hubs are shared spaces with dedicated rooms where customers can see bank staff from their own bank.
Clay Cross will see the return of banking facilities six years after the last branch closed.
MP Lee Rowley, who has led a campaign to get banking back to Clay Cross said: “This is fantastic news for Clay Cross. We’ve fought for years to try to improve banking services across North East Derbyshire. In a few months’ time, we will hopefully see the return of banking facilities to Clay Cross – something the community has long called for.
“This just shows how perseverance can sometimes pay off. Thank you to the residents who have all helped on this long campaign and we will keep trying for more! This is another great example of levelling up in North East Derbyshire!”
Councillor Charlotte Cupit, Derbyshire County Councillor for Clay Cross North Division added: “This is really good news for local residents and businesses. It’s also important for our town centre. Speaking to residents and shops since the high street banks closed in Clay Cross, demand for access to banking services has been a key priority so I’m pleased we’ve been able to make progress on this and have secured a new banking hub for our area.”