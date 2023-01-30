Link, the UK’s largest cash machine network, has announced that Clay Cross will join just a handful of locations across the entire United Kingdom that have been selected for a new banking hub. Banking hubs are shared spaces with dedicated rooms where customers can see bank staff from their own bank.

Clay Cross will see the return of banking facilities six years after the last branch closed.

MP Lee Rowley, who has led a campaign to get banking back to Clay Cross said: “This is fantastic news for Clay Cross. We’ve fought for years to try to improve banking services across North East Derbyshire. In a few months’ time, we will hopefully see the return of banking facilities to Clay Cross – something the community has long called for.

MP Lee Rowley and County Councillor Charlotte Cupit have been campaigning to get banking back to Clay Cross.

“This just shows how perseverance can sometimes pay off. Thank you to the residents who have all helped on this long campaign and we will keep trying for more! This is another great example of levelling up in North East Derbyshire!”