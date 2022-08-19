Derbyshire drivers face morning disruption after crash on busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield
Drivers are facing delays on a major A-road which links Chesterfield and Mansfield after a collision this morning.
This is due to an accident that occurred between the B6425 Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton and J29 of the M1 at Heath.
Traffic is moving slowly in the affected area, and there is congestion back towards the A6175 as drivers attempt to find alternative routes.