News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out

Derbyshire drivers face morning disruption after crash on busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield

Drivers are facing delays on a major A-road which links Chesterfield and Mansfield after a collision this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:22 am
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:51 am

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that one lane on the A617 eastbound is currently closed.

This is due to an accident that occurred between the B6425 Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton and J29 of the M1 at Heath.

READ THIS: Letter: Cannabis ruins lives and until we realise that nothing will change

Congestion is building in the area.

Most Popular

Traffic is moving slowly in the affected area, and there is congestion back towards the A6175 as drivers attempt to find alternative routes.

ChesterfieldDerbyshireMansfieldTrafficA617