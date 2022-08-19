Derbyshire drivers face morning disruption after crash on busy A-road between Chesterfield and Mansfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that one lane on the A617 eastbound is currently closed.

This is due to an accident that occurred between the B6425 Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton and J29 of the M1 at Heath.

Congestion is building in the area.

