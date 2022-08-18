Letter: Cannabis ruins lives and until we realise that nothing will change
After recently reading comments from Derbyshire Police regarding a spike in drink and drug driving, including serious road traffic accidents as a consequence, myself and others are hardly surprised.
When I read articles from Derbyshire Police pleading to people not to drink, or take drugs and drive, we have to surely ask why there is such a spike?On many streets in Chesterfield, you can smell cannabis, St Helen’s Ward Chesterfield is particularly bad.I have witnessed grown men regularly smoking cannabis, and dealing drugs openly on the streets.Friends have repeatedly reported drug taking and dealing throughout Chesterfield, only to be told that someone will deal with it.Speaking from experience, it seems nothing is ever done.Some years ago, I helped police survey a regular drug dealer on my street. It took the police four weeks to arrest the dealer, and what a difference it made for the better for residents like me.The liberalism of drugs since the 70s has made drugs like cannabis much more acceptable, but it is illegal to smoke cannabis, so people should be charged.These are the very same people who blatantly ignore the law, get in a car and drive off, risking their own life but also others!Derbyshire Police need to change the approach and be tougher on drugs.Until such time, numbers of road crimes under the influence will spiral.There’s no such thing as a soft drug: cannabis ruins lives. I see it doing that on far too many street corners. Until we realise that and the police change tack, nothing will change.
J Jones
Chesterfield
