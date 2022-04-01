Derbyshire April fool crashes Ferrari - bought brand new this morning

In a remarkable coincidence the unfortunate owner purchased the F8 Tributo – worth over £200,000 – this very morning, but it appears fate made a prat of the red-faced motorist.

The flashy super car – pictured here with a mangled bonnet and going nowhere fast – was pranged in Derby.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive”.

