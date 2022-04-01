Derbyshire April fool crashes Ferrari - bought brand new this morning

This is no April Foolari – the brand new Ferrari shown here was crashed this morning, April 1, after being driven just two miles.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:03 pm

In a remarkable coincidence the unfortunate owner purchased the F8 Tributo – worth over £200,000 – this very morning, but it appears fate made a prat of the red-faced motorist.

The flashy super car – pictured here with a mangled bonnet and going nowhere fast – was pranged in Derby.

This Ferrari is going nowhere fast

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: “Derby. 1st April. Driver bought a Ferrari this morning and crashed it after driving it less than 2 miles. No injuries. #DriveToArrive”.

The April fool crashed the brand new F8 Tributo in Derby
