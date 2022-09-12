News you can trust since 1855
Delays for drivers on major Chesterfield A-road after accident on town centre roundabout

Drivers in Chesterfiel will face disruption to their journeys this morning following an incident in the town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:20 am
Updated Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:20 am

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that an accident has taken place at the Horns Bridge roundabout.

This has partially blocked the A617 into Chesterfield, with traffic queueing for around two miles back to the junction with the B6425 at Temple Normanton.

The accident is causing delays this morning.

Drivers should expect delays of around 25 minutes to their journeys. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.