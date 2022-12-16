Delays for Derbyshire drivers as multi-car crash on M1 forces lane closures
Drivers will face disruption to their journeys on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning following a collision involving several vehicles.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported queuing traffic after an accident on the M1 southbound involving multiple vehicles.
The crash took place between J28, which connects the motorway to the A38 between Alfreton and Mansfield, and J27.
Two lanes are currently closed due to the collision, which is adding around 20 minutes to journeys along the route.