Tim Watson, 66, has spent hours taking photographs to draw the council’s and Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher’s attention to the bushes in Tibshelf.

Tim, who was born and raised in the village, said that currently pedestrians have trouble walking as the overgrown foliage is blocking a narrow pavement next to the main road.

He said: “I don't want to see somebody get killed. I want people to live in a decent, safe village. There is a potential for accidents from passing traffic and you can't even stand on the bus stop because it's in the middle of a hedge. The driver can't see if there are any passengers on the approach because of overgrown trees.

Overgrown bushes on Doe Hill Lane block pavement towards Spa Croft West View junction.

"That’s why I took and sent 50 photographs to the council and MP Mark Fletcher showing the foliage from the top end of the village to the bottom end by the cemetery and then back to the new bridge. I don't want to hear words or read words, I want to see some action. And it'd be easier now that it's winter to chop these trees down without the leaves on.”

Tim, who used to work in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for three years before coming back to Derbyshire, is disappointed with the lack of action from local authorities.

He said: “I used to be chairman of the parish council years ago. I don't do it now but I still got my ethical responsibilities, and if I don't do it, nothing will get done about it. So that's why I went out with the camera and made the effort.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “This issue of overgrown foliage around Tibshelf has been raised with us by the local MP Mark Fletcher and our highways team have received photographs of the locations Mr Watson has said are causing a problem. We can reassure Mr Watson and Mark Fletcher MP that we are aware of their complaints and an officer will be visiting all the locations highlighted on the photos to decide on any appropriate action that needs to be taken."

