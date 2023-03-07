News you can trust since 1855
Delays for Derbyshire drivers after multi-car crash blocks busy A-road in both directions

Drivers will face disruption after a crash involving several cars on a major Derbyshire A-road this morning.

By Tom Hardwick
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A619 Clinthill Lane at Whitwell is currently blocked in both directions.

Congestion is building in the area following a multi-car collision – with traffic queuing along the route.

The collision has led to traffic along the A619.
This incident will impact drivers travelling between Chesterfield and Worksop this morning.

