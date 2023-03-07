Delays for Derbyshire drivers after multi-car crash blocks busy A-road in both directions
Drivers will face disruption after a crash involving several cars on a major Derbyshire A-road this morning.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A619 Clinthill Lane at Whitwell is currently blocked in both directions.
Congestion is building in the area following a multi-car collision – with traffic queuing along the route.
READ THIS: Chesterfield toilet protest: ‘Even in prison you can use toilet’ – says dad as over 50 students 'suspended' after protest
This incident will impact drivers travelling between Chesterfield and Worksop this morning.