Fifty-six students from Parkside Community School protested asking the school to change a new strict toilet policy.

Pupils, including girls on their period and students with disabilities, need a so-called ‘toilet pass’ to get a key and be able to use toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students who protested have now been banned from returning to the school building and suspended from lessons for five days.

Parents and carers have named the policy ‘diabolic’ and ‘inhumane’ and said they do not feel comfortable sending their daughters and granddaughters back to the school.

Parents, have named the policy ‘diabolic’ and ‘inhumane’, were called and asked to pick up their children. They said they now do not feel comfortable sending their daughters and granddaughters back to the school.

A grandmother who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “It’s absolutely diabolical. It is degrading for students and especially for girls. One day my granddaughter came home absolutely heartbroken because she was on her monthly and leaked everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She told me they didn’t allow her to go to the toilet. I couldn’t understand it. Everyone needs to go to the toilet when they have to go.

“I've rung the school a number of times because she suffers from bladder infections. They keep asking for a doctor’s note every time. My word should be good enough.

Jasmine Topley, 14, was among students from Parkside Community School in Chesterfield who have been suspended after they have protested last Friday asking the school to change the new strict toilet policy.

“My granddaughter did not protest but I’ve heard students have been suspended. I don't agree with children damaging property but I totally 100 percent agree with this protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I rang the school to talk to them about the protest and asked if the staff can use the toilets when they need to. And all I got was ‘we're not talking about staff.’

“How can they expect respect from the pupils when the teachers don't give the pupils respect?

“Teachers protest about the conditions of work and I agree with it, but why pupils are punished for doing the same? The biggest majority of the pupils did a calm protest, got punished and suspended. Teachers are going on strike and are not punished. That is double standards.

“I will be bringing my granddaughter out of that school until this situation is resolved. It really needs sorting out. I think all the parents should take their children out of that school till it's resolved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine Topley, 14, who took part in the protests on Friday was suspended from school for five days.

She said: “All 56 students who took part in the protest are excluded for five days. We should have a voice as well as the teachers. We should be heard. It makes me feel ignored.

“We protested because we want our rights back. Toilets are locked during the lessons and if you don't have a toilet pass, you're not allowed to go. If you ask if you can use a toilet you are told no.

“There have been people in my previous classes who have walked out of the lesson to try and access the toilet but they were locked. I don’t think it’s right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Topley, Jasmine’s dad, said: “Even in even in a prison, you can use a toilet. If I'm at work, and I want to go to the toilet, I just go. And if that toilet was locked, then I would no longer want to work at that place anymore. Because a toilet is a basic human right.

“My daughter is off school for five days but I don't feel comfortable sending her back until this issue is resolved. I don't want to keep her off school but I want her to feel comfortable going into the school knowing she will be able to use the toilet when she needs it.

“Teenage girls start their periods. What are they supposed to do if they can't use a toilet? One of the girls was refused to use a toilet in the school and her male friend had to lend her his coat and put it around her when walking home from school, because she had blood all over her clothes, because she could not use the toilet.

“My daughter said girls have to write on a piece of paper that they're on their periods and give that to a teacher, sometimes a male teacher. And many girls feel uncomfortable and embarrassed doing this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think boys can wait longer than girls, but again all pupils should be allowed to use toilets.

“Last Friday students who protested were not allowed to go back to school. The school tried phoning me three times on Friday, asking me if I know where my daughter is and if I can pick her up because she was involved in the protest.

“Why is it happening in schools? These children are our next generation of adults. I think the teenage years are the most important years in somebody's life. How is that going to affect them long term if they can't even use a toilet?

“We're supposed to be a forward-thinking country in the Western world. How could you expect something like this to happen in a country that is a pioneer of equality and human rights?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad