News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Delays expected for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire after crash involving car and lorry

Drivers will face disruption on the M1 in Derbyshire this afternoon following a collision involving a lorry and a car.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:13 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 2:14 pm

National Highways have reported that three lanes are currently closed on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire due to an accident.

A lorry and car have collided between J30 at Barlborough, which connects the motorway to the A616, and J31.

READ THIS: Police arrest criminal wanted for spate of offences – after he rammed officers during chase through Derbyshire town

Drivers are being warned of delays on the route.

Most Popular

Delays are expected on the route, with traffic building in the affected area – and normal conditions are expected to return by 3.15pm

DerbyshireDriversPolice