Delays expected for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire after crash involving car and lorry
Drivers will face disruption on the M1 in Derbyshire this afternoon following a collision involving a lorry and a car.
National Highways have reported that three lanes are currently closed on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire due to an accident.
A lorry and car have collided between J30 at Barlborough, which connects the motorway to the A616, and J31.
Delays are expected on the route, with traffic building in the affected area – and normal conditions are expected to return by 3.15pm