Delays expected for drivers on M1 in Derbyshire after crash involving car and lorry

National Highways have reported that three lanes are currently closed on the M1 northbound in Derbyshire due to an accident.

A lorry and car have collided between J30 at Barlborough, which connects the motorway to the A616, and J31.

Drivers are being warned of delays on the route.

