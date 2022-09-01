Police arrest criminal wanted for spate of offences – after he rammed officers during chase through Derbyshire town
Officers arrested a wanted criminal after he led them on a chase through a Derbyshire town – trying to ram them off the road on two occasions.
On Thursday, September 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attempted to stop a wanted driver in Dronfield.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “We don’t come to work to get injured but sometimes we are that thin blue line who has to stand in between good and bad.
“Male wanted for theft decided to fail to stop for us and then ram one of our officers……twice!”
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire offenders in court: Chesterfield, Alfreton, Shirebrook, Bolsover, Matlock, Bakewell and Ilkeston
-
2
Chesterfield shared house to be enlarged after crime fears dismissed
-
3
Parking charges to be reintroduced at Chesterfield Royal Hospital along with new ANPR barrier system
-
4
Derbyshire woman going for Guinness World Record as the smallest lorry driver on the planet
-
5
Former Chesterfield hotel to be converted into housing
The driver was then spotted by officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit, who were already deployed in Dronfield.
The pursuit recommenced and a stinger was used – with the driver ditching his vehicle in Lowedges, Sheffield and attempting to flee on foot.
The DRPU spokesperson added: “An excellent containment results in the male being located hiding in an insecure van!
“Arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop, criminal damage and assault on our colleague.
“Male turns out to be disqualified from driving, wanted twice by Cambridge courts and is also wanted by Thames Valley Police for theft.”
One of the DRPU officers suffered whiplash during the collision – and the unit thanked their DRCU counterparts for helping to bring the chase to a safe conclusion.