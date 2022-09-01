Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, September 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attempted to stop a wanted driver in Dronfield.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “We don’t come to work to get injured but sometimes we are that thin blue line who has to stand in between good and bad.

“Male wanted for theft decided to fail to stop for us and then ram one of our officers……twice!”

The man was also wanted for offences in Cambridge and Thames Valley.

The driver was then spotted by officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit, who were already deployed in Dronfield.

The pursuit recommenced and a stinger was used – with the driver ditching his vehicle in Lowedges, Sheffield and attempting to flee on foot.

The DRPU spokesperson added: “An excellent containment results in the male being located hiding in an insecure van!

“Arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop, criminal damage and assault on our colleague.

“Male turns out to be disqualified from driving, wanted twice by Cambridge courts and is also wanted by Thames Valley Police for theft.”