News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police arrest criminal wanted for spate of offences – after he rammed officers during chase through Derbyshire town

Officers arrested a wanted criminal after he led them on a chase through a Derbyshire town – trying to ram them off the road on two occasions.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:04 pm

On Thursday, September 1, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit attempted to stop a wanted driver in Dronfield.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “We don’t come to work to get injured but sometimes we are that thin blue line who has to stand in between good and bad.

“Male wanted for theft decided to fail to stop for us and then ram one of our officers……twice!”

The man was also wanted for offences in Cambridge and Thames Valley.

Most Popular

The driver was then spotted by officers from the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit, who were already deployed in Dronfield.

The pursuit recommenced and a stinger was used – with the driver ditching his vehicle in Lowedges, Sheffield and attempting to flee on foot.

The DRPU spokesperson added: “An excellent containment results in the male being located hiding in an insecure van!

“Arrested for dangerous driving, fail to stop, criminal damage and assault on our colleague.

“Male turns out to be disqualified from driving, wanted twice by Cambridge courts and is also wanted by Thames Valley Police for theft.”

READ THIS: Driver in Derbyshire village has van seized by police after committing four offences

One of the DRPU officers suffered whiplash during the collision – and the unit thanked their DRCU counterparts for helping to bring the chase to a safe conclusion.